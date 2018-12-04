The Latest: Bob Dole salutes former president Bush

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump leave the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol after paying their respects to former President George H. W. Bush, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (Jacquelyn Martin)
December 4, 2018 at 7:39 AM EST - Updated December 4 at 2:53 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on events honoring former President George H.W. Bush (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole has saluted President George H.W. Bush at the casket of the late president.

Like Bush, Dole is a World War II veteran. He arrived in the Capitol rotunda in a wheelchair pushed by an aide. At the casket's side, the aide lifted Dole, 95, into a standing position. Once steadied, Dole saluted.

Bush achieved the office that Dole sought in 1996 as the Republican presidential nominee.

Sully, former President George H.W. Bush's service dog, pays his respect to President Bush as he lie in state at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Bush died on Friday at age 94.

___

12:35 p.m.

Former Sen. Bob Dole salutes the flag-draped casket containing the remains of former President George H.W. Bush as he lies in state at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Former first lady Laura Bush has received a tour of the White House Christmas decorations by first lady Melania Trump.

A spokeswoman for Melania Trump says only that the visit happened. No other details about the private visit were released. President Donald Trump tweeted earlier Tuesday that Mrs. Bush would visit. Trump also said he'd visit the Bush family later Tuesday.

Laura Bush is in Washington for the state funeral of her father-in-law, former President George H.W. Bush.

Former President George W. Bush, with former first lady Laura Bush, listens to eulogies for his father, President George H.W. Bush, as he lies in state at the Capitol Rotunda where in Washington, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Melania Trump unveiled the White House Christmas decor last week. She decorated a hallway in the East Wing with red Christmas Trees and tweaked the traditional gingerbread White House by adding replicas of the Lincoln and Washington monuments, the Jefferson Memorial and the U.S. Capitol, where Bush is lying in state.

___

Noon

President Donald Trump salutes and first lady Melania Trump pays respects at the casket of former President George H.W. Bush as it lies in state inside the Capitol Rotunda on Capitol Hill, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018 in Washington. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP)
Sully the service dog has visited with former President George H.W. Bush's casket.

The yellow Labrador, who served the late president until his death on Friday, walked into the Rotunda on a leash with Americans in wheelchairs who have benefited from the Americans with Disabilities Act that Bush signed.

Sully is 2 years old and named for retired airline captain "Sully" Sullenberger who in 2009 landed a US Airways flight in the Hudson River off Manhattan after both engines were disabled by a bird strike. All 155 people aboard survived.

Former President George W. Bush, with his wife former first lady Laura, walks past the casket of his father, former President George H.W. Bush at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP)
Sully the dog lay down near the casket and later sat among the disabled Americans gathered to pay their respects to Bush. He'll head off to a few weeks' training at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and is expected to serve veterans.

___

10:40 a.m.

The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush lies in state in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool)
The CIA has saluted the late President George H.W. Bush, the only director of the spy agency to serve in the nation's highest office.

CIA Director Gina Haspel and former directors John Brennan and George Tenet paid their respects as they visited Bush's casket in the Capitol Rotunda during a day of public viewing. Bush died Friday at age 94.

Bush was the only former CIA director to become president. The agency's headquarters in Langley, Virginia, was named for him in 1999.

Former President George W. Bush is embraced by Democratic House Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., during the arrival of the casket of former President George H.W. Bush into the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP)
Other officials who paid respects Tuesday include former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Colin Powell. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were among the mourners paying respects to the former president as he was lying in state on Monday.

___

9:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pay their respects to former President George H. W. Bush, as he lies in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
President Donald Trump says he'll meet with the Bush family at his guesthouse.

Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Looking forward to being with the wonderful Bush family at Blair House today."

Trump adds: "The former First Lady will be coming over to the White House this morning to be given a tour of the Christmas decorations by Melania. The elegance & precision of the last two days have been remarkable!"

Members of the Bush family walks past as former President George H. W. Bush lies in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in Washington. (Pool photo by Morry Gash via AP)
The president and the first lady were among the mourners paying respects to former President George H.W. Bush as he was lying in state in the Capitol Rotunda on Monday. Bush died last week in Houston at age 94.

___

7:35 a.m.

Former President George W. Bush, Laura Bush, left, and other family members watch as the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard to lie in state in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)
Prince Charles plans to attend the funeral for former President George H.W. Bush.

The prince's official residence, Clarence House, tweeted on Tuesday that he would attend the state funeral on Wednesday in Washington. He will be representing his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The prince is the heir to the British throne.

Family members and others watch as the flag-draped of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard to lie in state in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in Washington. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
The queen released a statement honoring Bush over the weekend, calling the 41st president "a patriot, serving his country with honor and distinction in office and during the Second World War."

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were among the mourners to pay their respects to Bush as he was lying in state in the Capitol Rotunda on Monday.

Bush died last week in Houston at age 94.

Former CIA directors George Tenet, left, and John Brennan pause alongside current director Gina Haspel in front of the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush as he lies in state in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
___

12:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were among the mourners paying their respects to the late President George H.W. Bush as he lay in state in the Capitol rotunda.

Former Sen. Bob Dole salutes the flag-draped casket containing the remains of former President George H.W. Bush as he lies in state at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
The Trumps stood in front of Bush's casket with their eyes closed for a few moments Monday evening before Trump gave a salute. The former president will lie in state until services Wednesday at Washington National Cathedral.

The casket arrived Monday afternoon from Houston, where Bush died Friday at age 94. In remarks at the Capitol, House Speaker Paul Ryan praised the two-term congressman from Texas as a "great man" and a "gentle soul."

Bush chose not to have a formal funeral procession through downtown Washington. Burial at his presidential library at Texas A&M University is Thursday.