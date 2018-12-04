First Alert: Major Winter Storm Brewing With Impacts For Us

Another Shot Of Cold Air Coming And Watching A Developing Weekend Storm
A dry cold front will move through the state tomorrow giving us colder temperatures the next few days. All eyes are watching for development of Low pressure that will move from the west coast down into the Gulf coast by Friday. The Low will move into the southeast and then off our coast by Monday. This will give us another weekend of widespread rain. Rain will be heavy at times with up to 2” rain totals possible by the time the system exits by late Monday. The difference between the systems is we’ll be 30 degrees colder this weekend.
High pressure to our North will build up a chilly Wedge pattern by the weekend. This gives us well below normal temperatures and with the rain…it will be cold, wet and raw! The timing of the rain and cold air will have to be watched closely for areas of Rain/Snow/Sleet mix in parts of the Northern Midlands into the Upstate. The Upstate and areas close to Charlotte could see more Winter weather Sunday into Monday. Areas of rain/sleet/snow mix could develop across the Midlands by Monday in small burst.
This is a changing forecast and will have a better handle on the timing and precipitation type and totals as we move into Thursday.
Weather Headlines:
- Chilly and dry today through Friday
- First Alert Saturday – Monday for periods of heavy rain and the chance of a Wintry Mix Sunday night into Monday
- This will be a changing forecast over the next 72 hours.
Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs middle 50s
Tonight: Clear. Lows middle 30s
Wednesday and Thursday: Sunny. Highs lower 50s
Friday: Increasing clouds. Highs middle 50s
