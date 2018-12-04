First Alert: Major Winter Storm Brewing With Impacts For Us

A dry cold front will move through the state tomorrow giving us colder temperatures the next few days. All eyes are watching for development of Low pressure that will move from the west coast down into the Gulf coast by Friday. The Low will move into the southeast and then off our coast by Monday. This will give us another weekend of widespread rain. Rain will be heavy at times with up to 2” rain totals possible by the time the system exits by late Monday. The difference between the systems is we’ll be 30 degrees colder this weekend.