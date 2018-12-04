Escaped inmate in Upstate shot, killed by homeowner; other inmate in custody, chief deputy says

PICKENS COUNTY, SC (WIS) - An escaped inmate was shot and killed by a homeowner Tuesday morning and another is in custody, according to Pickens County Chief Deputy Creed Hashe.
Hashe said two inmates escaped the Pickens County Prison at about 2:40 a.m.
He said two detention officers were physically assaulted and taken captive.
Hashe said one inmate was taken into custody in Pickens County and the other was fatally shot by a homeowner a short distance from the prison.
A news conference is set for later this morning during which more details are expected to be released.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.