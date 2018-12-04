Drivers who pass stopped school buses to lose license for three months in one Canadian province

By Jonathan Raymond | December 3, 2018 at 9:54 PM EST - Updated December 3 at 9:54 PM

(RNN) – A Canadian province is taking concrete action to deter people from trying to pass stopped school buses.

The province of Prince Edward Island, in eastern Canada, has instituted a new measure that will temporarily strip drivers of their licenses if they illegally pass a school bus, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported last week.

The regulation was a response to a number of close calls in the fall, according to the CBC.

There have been several tragic instances in the U.S. over the last couple of months, as well. In October, a woman killed three young siblings going past a school bus in Indiana.

The driver, 24-year-old Alyssa Shepherd, claimed she didn’t realize she was coming on a stopped bus when she went around it.

Other accidents occurred in Florida, Mississippi and Kentucky.

According to the CBC, Prince Edward Island drivers who fail to stop for a bus will have their license suspended for three months and be fined $5,000.

“This means drivers who ignore this law are not allowed on Island roads,” Paula Biggar, the Prince Edward Island transportation minister.

Drivers will have to pay $100 and take a defensive driving course to have their license reinstated, the CBC reported.

