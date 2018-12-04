'Black Panther,' 'A Star Is Born' among AFI Awards honorees

This image released by Warner Bros. shows Bradley Cooper, left, and Lady Gaga in a scene from the latest reboot of the film, "A Star is Born." The film is among the American Film Institute’s top 10 films of the year. AFI announced its selections for the 19th AFI Awards Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, recognizing works deemed culturally and artistically significant by a jury of AFI Trustees, scholars and critics. (Neal Preston/Warner Bros. via AP) (Neal Preston)