Global stocks give up chunk of US-China trade truce gains

ANALYST TAKE: "This may be a little harsh as a deal isn't necessary in the 90-day window, the two sides just need to agree on the parameters of a future deal and what will be included in order to extend the truce and work towards removing tariffs," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA. "Whether this will happen is certainly up for debate but I do believe that this is a positive step forward from where we were prior to the meeting and that's the important thing."