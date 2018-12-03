Wanted fugitive from Friday manhunt detained in Lexington Co., SLED says

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The man who prompted a large law enforcement manhunt Friday evening in Lexington County has been detained, according to the State Law Enforcement Division.
A SLED spokesperson says Marshall Spence Meeks, 20, was captured Sunday night by both SLED agents and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department at a home on Crystal Springs Drive.
SLED, the sheriff’s department, and U.S. Marshals officers all joined in searching for Meeks in the area of Fish Hatchery Road and Dogwood Drive on Nov. 30.
Meeks has been returned to Orangeburg County where he faces charges including Armed Robbery, two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a firearm during a violent crime, and larceny.
