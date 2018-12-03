Two people arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine in Sumter

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - Sumter County deputies have arrested two people on drug and other charges using a search warrant at a local motel on November 28.
An officer spotted Miss White going into the room and knew she was wanted by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office,” said Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis. “We obtained a search warrant and, as a result, both Miss White another defendant, Scott Rayeshun Clinkscale, were taken into custody.
Gabrielle Elizabeth White, 21, is being charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, trafficking methamphetamine, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Scott Rayeshun Clinkscale, 34, was charged with trafficking methamphetamines, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Sumter deputies executed a search warrant at a motel on the 4200 block of Broad Street, room 202.
Officials seized several items including:
- A clear Ziploc bag $35 in cash and three separate bags containing about 78.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine
- A powdery substance suspected of being heroin
- A Motorola telephone (claimed by Scott),
- A bag on the side of the bed that carried $581
- A green leafy substance of suspected of being marijuana (claimed by Scott)
- An Apple iPhone
- An orange pill imprinted (97) Buprenorphine
- A Schedule III drug in a purse and on the bed sheets
- A white box with "Blacksmith" containing suspected marijuana
- A black 9mm Glock 19 handgun with loaded magazine located under the pillow inside the room
- A black digital scale along with green leafy substance suspected marijuana located on the television stand
- A red straw with residue located between bed and nightstand and
- A paper with both telephone numbers and currency written on it.
“The residents of Sumter are a little bit safer today because these drugs—and individuals—are off of our streets,” Dennis said. “I want to commend our officers for their diligence in carrying out this search and ultimately the two arrests, without incident.”
Sheriff Dennis said his agency continues to work other drug cases.
White and Scott are being held in the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.
