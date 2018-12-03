“There’s nothing but chaos and confusion” Crime in Richland County on the rise

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - With the end of the year near in sight, WIS is taking a look at the number of murders in the Midlands, where reports show 2018 is shaping up to be one of the deadliest in recent years.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they’ve investigated 25 murders so far this year, however, that number does not include two shootings resulting in death that are still under investigation.
The most recent deadly shooting took place Sunday morning at the Kandyland Go Go nightclub.
“There’s nothing but chaos and confusion,” James Randolph, Manager for Kandyland Go Go Bar said. “I think that there has to be true dialogue, there has to be where we have some type of meetings set up, these street organizations try to bring about some peace, some real peace, not just textbook peace, some real peace to deal with this solution.”
RCSD data reveals there have been 91 murder investigations since 2015.
The Columbia Police Department said they’ve investigated 14 murders so far this year, exceeding the number of killings from every year since 2015.
WIS posed the question to RCSD regarding what the community can do to help get that number down.
Maria Yturria, with RCSD said, “We just really need to get involved. A lot of people that are getting arrested for these crimes are young individuals.”
Sheriff Lott with RCSD has talked about this issue over and over regarding parents stepping up; where good parenting can be the factor that deters gang involvement, drugs and illegal possession of a gun. All things Lott says are often connected to these murders.
Back in April, both departments created a joint task force to decrease gun violence.
Deputies say more than 500 guns have been collected and taken off the streets.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.