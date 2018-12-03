Spring-like temperatures for Monday, late Fall temperatures to come

The next storm system will be here by Saturday. This system needs to be watched closely as it comes out of the Gulf into the southeast. High pressure to the North tomorrow through Friday may not be so friendly by the weekend, as colder air aloft could form a strong wedge of cold air that would result in some sort of Winter precipitation (Rain/Snow, Sleet mix) for part of the Midlands, Pee Dee and/or the Upstate.