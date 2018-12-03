Spring-like temperatures for Monday, late Fall temperatures to come

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - After a weekend of rain and thunderstorms, we’ll start to dry out and cool down over the next few days.
A slow-moving cold front will finally push through the Midlands today. This will bring in cooler and drier air for the rest of the work week. Highs today will be well above average with Near 70 to lower 70s, then fall into the 50s Tuesday through Friday.
The next storm system will be here by Saturday. This system needs to be watched closely as it comes out of the Gulf into the southeast. High pressure to the North tomorrow through Friday may not be so friendly by the weekend, as colder air aloft could form a strong wedge of cold air that would result in some sort of Winter precipitation (Rain/Snow, Sleet mix) for part of the Midlands, Pee Dee and/or the Upstate.
It’s a bit early in the season for these system to pack much of a Winter punch for us, however, will still monitored closely.
Weather Headlines:
- Spring temperatures today, cooling back to Fall temps by Tuesday
- Sunny cool days, clear cold nights for the rest of the work week
- Watching the weekend for our next chance of rain
Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. Highs Near 70
Tonight: Clear. Lows Lower 40s
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs Upper 50s
Wednesday: Sunny and cool. Highs Lower 50s
