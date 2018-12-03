Richland Co. murder suspect extradited from Texas to SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A Columbia man has been extradited from Texas to South Carolina to face murder charges from 2016.
Daniel Argueta-Chirino, 30, was wanted in connection to the murder of Marianna Garcia.
Deputies discovered Garcia in a home on the 8000 block of Percival Road.
A friend contacted law enforcement after not seeing or hearing from Garcia for several days.
Deputies, assisted by Columbia Fire, made entry into the home and found Garcia deceased inside of the residence.
She had been strangled.
Richland County investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Argueta-Chirino for the murder of Garcia.
During that time he fled from South Carolina to Mexico.
Argueta-Chirino was detained when he attempting to re-enter the United States from Mexico.
The warrant for Argueta-Chirino was entered in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), which alerted authorities when he attempted to make entry.
He confessed to strangling Garcia during a fight.
He is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center without bond.
“This is just another example of how our investigators never forget about their victims,” Sheriff Leon Lott said. “Whether it’s two years or two decades, we never stop working to bring a resolution to the victims of these senseless crimes.”
