LCSD: 1 injured as motorcyclist fires shots into car on I-26 near exit 113, witnesses say

CAYCE, SC (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigation a shooting on I-26 near exit 113 where one person was shot.
Deputies say witnesses recount that a man on a motorcycle fired shots into a car while traveling on the interstate.
One person in the car was injured and has been transported for treatment.
If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
This is a developing story; check back for more updates.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.