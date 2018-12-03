Intoxicated pedestrian hit by vehicle on Forest Drive

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating an accident involving a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.
CPD tweeted around 10 p.m. that the collision occurred on the 5400 block of Forest Drive.
Officers report that the male pedestrian was intoxicated and unlawfully in the roadway.
He suffered serious injuries and remains in critical condition at an unknown hospital. He is being treated for severe head trauma.
CPD will provide updates when more information becomes available.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.