Gamecocks WR Deebo Samuel makes bowl decision in ‘thank you’ social media post

I came back for my senior year to play another season in front of the most passionate fans in the country and graduate. I now have a chance to support my family and community in a way that could impact so many around me. As much as I would love to suit up one last time for the Gamecocks, having those extra weeks to better prepare for NFL will be crucial. As I look to the next chapter, I realize the next 6 months will determine my next four years and potentially even more. I will be at the bowl game to cheer on my brothers and to thank USC, the fans and my family for making my dreams come true!" – Samuel's message on Instagram (uno_captain)