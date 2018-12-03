FIRST ALERT: Possible wintry weather move into South Carolina by the weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Enjoy the quite sunny cool days Tuesday – Friday as we await our next storm system coming by the weekend - and it could be our first taste of winter weather.
High pressure to our North and West will keep us dry and cool for the next several days however, by Saturday that same High pressure will build up a chilly Wedge pattern by the weekend.
The low pressure will develop on the Gulf coast by Friday. The low will move slowly to the east/northeast giving us a widespread cold rain Saturday into Sunday.
The timing of the rain and cold air will have to be watched closely for areas of rain/snow/sleet mix in parts of the northern Midlands into the Upstate.
The Upstate and areas close to Charlotte could see more Winter weather Saturday into Sunday. We still may be dealing with areas of rain/sleet/snow mix through Monday in small burst. Not looking for any accumulating snowfall here in the Midlands.
The timing would be early Saturday morning through Sunday evening. Stating as rain with a mix of rain/snow/sleet early afternoon then back to rain, then again a chance of winter weather again late Sunday.
It’s a very tricky forecast and we are still 6 days out, things will clearly change. My thinking is by Wednesday I’ll have a much better picture.
