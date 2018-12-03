Dorn VA receives Christmas meal donations to help veterans

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - As WIS continues to highlight our Year of the Veteran, today donations from All South Federal Credit Union made their way to Voluntary Service at the DORN VA.
Ten food gift baskets will go out to veterans and their families so they can have a Christmas time meal.
Voluntary Service officials say the baskets will fill the need and help supplement the donations they give out to veterans during the holidays.
"The thing about this is we think about, this time of year we think about those people that are not getting anything and hopefully this will remind us all year long to check on those people," said Ivette Starkey with AllSouth Federal Credit Union.
AllSouth says they plan on continuing the donations next year.
Click here if you'd like to donate to voluntary service by clicking here.
