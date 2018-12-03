CPD releases surveillance images of W. Beltline armed robbery suspect

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia Police Department Violent Crimes Unit investigators are releasing surveillance pictures of an armed robbery suspect to help identify and locate him.
Even though the suspect is wearing a white mask to cover his face, investigators want citizens to pay close attention to his clothing, shoes, hands, and stance.
When the robber entered the One Love convenience store at 3922 West Beltline Boulevard on Sunday night, he was armed with a long gun and threatened employees by forcing one to the ground. That’s when the man forced another employee to give him cash before leaving the store.
Citizens with information about the crime are encouraged to contact Crimestoppers in any ways:
- CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC
- LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab.
