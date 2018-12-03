Coroner identifies person who died in Sunny Boy Poole Road house fire

GASTON, SC (WIS) - The person who was found dead inside a home after it caught fire has been identified by Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.
On December 2nd Tommy Ray Watts, 52, was found dead inside of his residence on the 300 block of Sunny Boy Poole following a fire inside the home.
The exact cause of death is unknown at this time. An autopsy is scheduled for December 3rd.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are continuing to investigate the cause and origin of the fire.
