Brett Favre ‘sickened’ by group that tricked him into recording anti-Semitic message

“Like most Americans, I am sickened by what these groups stand for and concerned about their role in fueling today’s negative political climate,” Favre said. “The Cameo request from this organization is a prime example of how these groups are misusing social media to promote their agenda. I thought I was creating a message to support the brave men and women of our military forces. Had I understood the source of the request, I never would have fulfilled it. All of us – myself included – need to be vigilant to protect this country from these dangers.”