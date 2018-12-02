West Columbia woman looking to find rightful owner of wedding ring

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A Midlands viewer is looking to do a good deed this holiday season by reuniting an owner with a lost wedding ring.
Lisa Nation says that her friend found the ring while doing utility work right outside Trinity Church at the intersection of Old Barnwell and Ermine Roads in West Columbia. Once Lisa heard the story from her friend, she posted a picture of the ring to her Facebook page, in hopes of finding who it belongs to.
“I put it on Facebook first to see if I would get any responses and I didn’t and then I reached out to WIS.” Nation said.
The ring was found Nov. 1, and since she posted the picture, she says she’s had a few people message her, but they were not the right owners.
“We want to come together to find the rightful owner and give them a Christmas gift, an unexpected Christmas gift that they probably thought they would never see again,” Nation said. “I want to bring a smile to their face, and a better new year, pay it forward and try to find the rightful owner and give them good Karma."
The ring is white gold with diamonds all around it, there is also an inscription inside of it.
“I know if it was mine, I would want it back,” Nation said. “I could have easily, or my friend could have easily kept the ring and pawned it and kept the money for it, but trying to find the rightful owner and placing the ring back on the finger- that feeling will go a lot longer and last longer than the money will.”
If you are the owner or know who the ring belongs to, email WIS at countonwis@wistv.com and include what the inscription on the ring says.
