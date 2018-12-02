RCSD Sheriff Leon Lott will now lead SC State Guard

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is adding a new title to his name. Saturday, he became the new leader of the South Carolina State Guard.
That happened during a Change of Command ceremony at the State House, Saturday afternoon. The tradition is considered one of the most important techniques used by the military. The transfer of command happened between Major General Thomas Mullikin to Brigadier General Leon Lott, who will now lead the South Carolina State Guard. While passing down the torch, the Major talked about the importance of the State Guard over the last few centuries.
"Yes, black and white, male and female, young and more experienced - together we have sought to provide the security blanket that our families have counted on for more than 300 years. The historic State Guard has protected South Carolina since 1670. Our volunteers have served have every major conflict and disaster that has come to our shores."
The Change of Command is the succession of commanders through which command is exercised and is vital to the readiness of any military unit. S.C. State Guard has been a part of the Palmetto State's history since 1670. Since 2015, the State Guard has provided the state of South Carolina in excess of 44,000 hours of professional services when called upon, including deployments for recovery operations after Hurricanes Joaquin, Harvey, and Matthew. The State Guard is a professional military organization and component of the South Carolina Military Department. From search and rescue operations, and medical teams, legal and engineering expertise, chaplain and counseling services to direct distribution of supplies and providing military funeral honors to our veterans, members of the South Carolina State Guard are trained and ready to serve when called upon.
Governor Henry McMaster was one of many state leaders in attendance for Saturday’s ceremony.
