RCSD Sheriff Leon Lott will now lead SC State Guard

The Change of Command is the succession of commanders through which command is exercised and is vital to the readiness of any military unit. S.C. State Guard has been a part of the Palmetto State's history since 1670. Since 2015, the State Guard has provided the state of South Carolina in excess of 44,000 hours of professional services when called upon, including deployments for recovery operations after Hurricanes Joaquin, Harvey, and Matthew. The State Guard is a professional military organization and component of the South Carolina Military Department. From search and rescue operations, and medical teams, legal and engineering expertise, chaplain and counseling services to direct distribution of supplies and providing military funeral honors to our veterans, members of the South Carolina State Guard are trained and ready to serve when called upon.