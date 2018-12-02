36-year-old man identified in fatal Percival Rd. shooting, RCSD still investigating

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday morning.
Deputies responded to the shooting incident around 2:30 a.m., on Percival Rd. They located one individual who had been shot in the upper body. That person died at the scene as a result of his injuries, officials said.
Coroner Gary Watts identified Terrence Maxwell Kinley, 36, of Gaston as the victim of the shooting. An autopsy indicated the cause of death to be due to a gunshot wound to the upper body.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call crime stoppers at 1-888-crimesc.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.