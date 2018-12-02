One dead in single-vehicle Fairfield County crash

FAIRFIELD, SC (WIS) - One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County.
The accident happened Dec. 2 at 5:30 a.m. on SC-34 near Hopewell Church Rd., according to SCHP. This is about seven miles from the town of Winnsboro.
The driver of a 2006 Honda Accord was traveling East on SC-34 when they ran off the side of the road and over corrected. The driver hit a tree and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt, according to SCHP.
That person’s identity has not yet been released. No other injuries were reported.
