Noise advisory issued for McEntire JNGB special operations training

MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC (WIS) - McEntire Joint National Guard Base will be hosting elite special operations training of the U.S. military during a series of nighttime exercises.
Residents living in lower Richland County may see and hear extra military traffic around the base starting December 6th through December 14th.
U.S. Army’s Specials Operations Command soldiers from Hunter Army Airfield will conduct routine military exercises that are used to maintain the high level of readiness.
Soldiers will be tested on their combat skills with tough realistic training.
Air traffic including low flying aircraft, such as helicopters and fixed winged aircraft, is expected to increase at night.
Training ammunition and other devices will be used to make the military exercises as realistic as possible.
This event is not open to the public or local media.
“We appreciate the understanding of our neighbors here in Richland County, for recognizing the important role McEntire plays in our nation’s defense,” said Col. Akshai Gandhi, commander of the 169th Fighter Wing at McEntire. “That being said, every measure to reduce the amount of noise associated with the exercise has been taken.”
McEntire JNGB has hosted similar special operations training exercises in April 2015 and September 2016.
With its large airfield and more than 2,400 acres, McEntire provides a realistic training location for military units that need to complete special training requirements.
For more information about the training exercise contact please contact the U.S. Army Special Operations public affairs office at 706-545-8407.
