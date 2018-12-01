Man burns to death after crashing carjacked car into gas station pump, shooting at firefighters

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - One person was killed after a car crashed into a gas station pump then caught on fire Saturday afternoon. Firefighters responded to the gas station and as they ran to rescue the man he pulled out a gun and began shooting into the air.
According to Sgt. Holmes with the Jackson Police Department, the crash happened shortly after 1:30 p.m.
Officers responded to the Eagle Gas Station and found a black SUV had collided with a gas pump and the vehicle was on fire with the driver still inside.
Sgt. Holmes said the driver displayed a hand gun and shot into the air. He didn’t point the gun at anybody and didn’t try to exit the SUV. He ended up dying on scene from the fire.
Jackson firefighters put out the fire but several other cars were also damaged.
Police say the driver can only be identified as a black male while investigators work to get more information and get a positive identity.
Surveillance video showed the black SUV turn quickly into the parking lot and drive straight into the gas pump before bursting into flames.
Sgt. Holmes said they learned that the SUV had been stolen earlier that day in Byram.
