Gamecocks learn their bowl destination

Virginia is averaging 28.5 points per game and is giving up 21.8 points per game. The Cavaliers have been pretty balanced offensively averaging 211.9 yards per game through the air and 170.6 yards per game on the ground. Quarterback Bryce Perkins is a dual threat player as he averages 206.0 yards per game passing and 70.2 yards per game on the ground. He is the team’s second-leading rusher. Safety Juan Thornhill leads the team in tackles with 92 and interceptions with five.