Aiken man identified in fatal Fairview Rd accident

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - A pedestrian who was hit and killed on Fairview Road in Lexington County has been identified.
The crash happened Saturday night at 9 p.m. on the 5200 block of Fairview Road near Leesville.
33-year-old Jessie M. James, of Aiken was walking in the roadway when he was struck by a motor vehicle, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries, according to the coroner.
The driver of the vehicle, who was not injured, stopped at the scene to render aid.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is now investigating.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.