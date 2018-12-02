Aiken man dies in single-vehicle collision with tree

AIKEN, SC (WIS) - An Aiken man has died after a single-vehicle collision with a tree on the 1900 block of Storm Branch Road.
Jonathan P. Monroig, 33, was traveling north around 3 p.m. in a Mercedes Sedan when he attempted to pass another vehicle on a double yellow line.
Monroig then lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree.
The vehicle then caught on fire.
Monroig was pronounced dead at the scene due to multiple body trauma.
He was the only one in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
A toxicology report is pending.
The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and the SCHP are investigating this crash.
