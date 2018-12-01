WATCH LIVE: The 65th annual Carolina Carillon Holiday Parade

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The 65th annual Carolina Carillon Holiday Parade is here!
You can watch the parade LIVE one of the following ways: on WIS-TV beginning at 10 a.m., by clicking here, or in the above live player, or on the WIS News 10 Facebook page.
WIS-TV’s Papa Joe Pinner is the Grand Marshal this year! He and WIS-TV’s Judi Gatson will be your hosts, anchoring the live broadcast.
The theme for South Carolina’s official holiday parade is “Music! Magic! and Mistletoe!” and will feature marching bands, choruses, steel drums, and magicians. You will also see a stilt walker, the Grinch, and Holly Days- the official mascot of the Carillon Parade.
The parade has more than 100 entries this year and will start at Laurel and Sumter Streets around 9:30 a.m. It will continue down Sumter and cross over Gervais Street before ending at Senate Street.
To see the parade route, click here.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.