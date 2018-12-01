Visually impaired woman now able to see with electronic glasses

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Many times we take advantage of the small thing in life, like our senses.
Tori Diamond has lived her entire life without being able to see.
That all changed after receiving a pair of eSight glasses that now allows her to see life in a way she never could.
According to their website, eSight electronically restores sight for the visually impaired, including those who are legally blind, allowing them to participate in virtually any activity of daily living while remaining completely mobile.
Diamond was born with an eye condition called optic nerve atrophy.
For 22 years, she has been legally blind, with slight vision in her right eye and none in her left.
“I can’t see really far distance, I can’t see words on paper, from a distance I have to use a magnifier,” Diamond said.
Tasks like cooking, driving, or texting a friend are challenges Diamond lives with on a daily basis.
After church one day, Diamond went online and started doing research.
“I just typed in glasses for the visually impaired and eSight pops up and I’m thinking it’s a scam,” Diamond said.
She tells WIS she just couldn’t believe a pair of glasses could give her something she’s lived without for 22 years.
Giving them the benefit of the doubt, she made an appointment to try the glasses.
“I had the eSight glasses on and I was like wow this is different,” Diamond said.
Diamond says these glasses detail life in a way her eyes never could.
“Looking at people and just seeing genuinely how unique people are, and seeing the faces of people you know not that I care what you look like but it is nice to be able to see that,” Diamond said.
“And when she looked at me and said oh my mom is crying I mean definitely tears of joy because never had I ever been able to hear her or for her to even know any emotions that I was expressing,” Charra Diamond English, Tori’s mom said. “Tori she’s based her seeing with her heart and I don’t know maybe we’re the blind ones.”
Tori tells WIS the eSight glasses have changed her life.
To try a pair of the eSight glasses you can do so here.
A pair of the eSight glasses will cost $9,500 dollars.
Insurance does not cover the costs, but there are financing options available.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.