Two men wanted by RCSD for credit card fraud

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Richland County officers are trying to identify two suspects wanted for larceny and credit card fraud.
Two men were seen entering the Panera Bread on the 600 block of Promenade Place around 2 p.m. on November 18th.
They were captured on camera inside the restaurant, looking around the dining area but were not seen ordering food.
One suspect is seen fidgeting with his jacket that had been draped over the back of a chair.
While fidgeting with the jacket the suspect removed a wallet from inside a purse that was hanging on the back of a woman's chair.
The two men then left the restaurant and made multiple fraudulent purchases with the woman's credit cards before she noticed they were stolen.
RCSD would like to use this opportunity to remind citizens of the importance of making sure your purses and wallets are kept in secure places.
While you dine at restaurants, be cautious of having purses hanging behind on the chair. Make sure purses are always closed, either by a zipper or a latch.
While shopping, please remember to never leave purses in the shopping carts unattended. Any minor distraction, like reading a label or looking down an aisle for something, can give a theft the perfect opportunity to steal a purse or wallet.
