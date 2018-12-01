RCSD: Porch pirate caught on camera claimed he was looking for a phone to use

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff's Department says a man caught on camera stealing a package from someone else's porch has been arrested.
Eric David Allen, 42, is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on larceny charges. Deputies say he was caught on camera stealing from a porch in the 2000 block of Freshly Mill Road on Nov. 2. The camera footage shows that he stole the package minutes after a postal worker dropped off the package.
Deputies detained Allen the next day after the victim spotted him driving down the street on a moped. When the deputy asked Allen of his whereabouts the day before, Allen “became fidgety and struggled to answer questions,” the sheriff’s department said.
“Allen said he walked up to several porches the previous day looking for a phone to use,” the sheriff’s department said. “When shown a picture of himself on the porch where the package was stolen, he did not deny it was him.”
Deputies say he was also hearing the same type of shoes and sunglasses as the suspect who stole the package. He was released at the time and the investigation continued. He was later arrested on Nov. 16.
At the time of his arrest, he was found in possession of someone else’s belongings. Deputies then charged him with a second count of larceny.
According to jail logs, he remains in jail and has been given a $5,400 bond for one of the charges.
