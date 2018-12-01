“At one point I just stopped being able to breathe completely” Mother complains of growing mold in apartment

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Mold, sewage, and flooded apartments are some of the complaints among tenants at Lake Shore Village Apartments off Garners Ferry Road in Columbia.
We first brought you the story about an amputee and her family who have been living in their flooded apartment for five days.
Since then, WIS has received other similar complaints from current and past tenants.
One look at the inside of Jacquie Madsen’s apartment and you’ll understand why she wants to leave.
Green mold has consumed her closet, and has spread throughout the rest of the apartment.
Health is a major concern for Madsen, who is a mother of four. Her kids are staying with their dad because of these conditions, and she’s been living with family members and staying in hotels.
“At one point I just stopped being able to breathe completely. Big breaths hurt,” Madsen said.
Madsen said she first noticed the mold earlier in early November. Then she experienced another issue, her ceiling collapsed.
Maintenance fixed her ceiling, but she says the mold was never cleaned up.
“I said well are you guys going to take the sheetrock out in the laundry room and she said well we can paint over it and I said well you’re going to paint over the mold? You can’t paint over the mold,” Madsen said.
She says she’s filled out several maintenance requests, and nothing has been fixed or cleaned.
She’s also not the only tenant who’s experienced unresolved problems.
Chantel Smith, who lived in the apartment complex for a year said, “Water started leaking and mold started appearing in my living room ceiling. I continuously called or went into the office and still nothing was happening.”
After WIS received multiple complaints from tenants, we asked office management if they had anything to say.
“Nope I don’t want to talk about anything,” an office manager said.
WIS also reached out to a litigation attorney to find out what tenants can do if they ever find themselves renting an apartment and are having trouble getting their landlord to fix serious problems.
Adam Protheroe, a litigation attorney with S.C. Appleseed Legal Justice Center provided WIS this statement:
If a tenant is having trouble getting their landlord to fix serious problems, the law gives them two options.
- If you chose to stay - Notify the landlord (preferably in writing) of what the problems are. If the landlord doesn’t fix them within a reasonable time (I usually recommend 14 days if possible, but the law doesn’t require it), then the tenant can file a case in magistrate’s court asking the judge to order that repairs be made.
- If you chose to go - Notify the landlord in writing of the problems and that, if the problems aren’t fixed within a minimum of 14 days, the tenant will move out and stop paying rent. If the problems are fixed within that time, then the tenant still has to pay rent. (in this case, the notice HAS to say that the tenant is going to terminate the lease and move out if the problems aren’t fixed…law requires that landlord be given fair notice that this is the consequence for not fixing)
“It’s almost always a bad idea to stop paying rent if their landlord isn’t making repairs because what happens then, most often, is the landlord then files an eviction case,” Protheroe said. “The landlord will often file for eviction and it’s more difficult for a tenant to raise repair issues in an eviction case.“
Madsen turned in her written request to terminate her lease Monday. She does not currently live in her apartment.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.