Today, my thoughts are with the Bush family who are some of the most incredible people I have ever met. I am thinking of them during this time of sadness and celebration of a life well-lived. With the passing of President George H.W. Bush, a lifetime of extraordinary and honorable service – from the cockpit to the White House – has come to an end. When it’s all said and done, President Bush was one of the best examples of goodness, decency and bravery to ever achieve the Presidency. He is a great role model for all of us still in the fight and those who aspire to service in the future. A truly great American.

Sen. Lindsey Graham