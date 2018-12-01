Lawson, Gravett lead Gamecocks past Coastal Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - AJ Lawson led the Gamecocks with 25 to help South Carolina pick up an 85-79 win over Coastal Carolina.
Lawson scored 12 of his 25 in the first half to help Carolina take a 50-41 lead at the break. Carolina shot just over 41 percent from the floor while going 8-of-10 from the free throw line.
Coastal Carolina opened the second half with a 16-6 run to take a 57-56 lead. Ajay Sanders scored six points during the spurt to make it a game. However, Carolina outscored Coastal 29-22 in the final 14 minutes to secure the win.
Hassani Gravett scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half. He was also 4-of-7 from long distance for the Gamecocks. Meanwhile, Chris Silva chipped in with nine points and five rebounds in the victory.
South Carolina (4-3) will travel to Wyoming on Dec. 5.
