Former President George H.W. Bush dies at 94

(RNN) – Former President George Herbert Walker Bush has died at the age of 94, it was announced Friday night.
Bush served as the 41st president of the United States from 1989 to 1993.
A family spokesman said he died shortly before 10 p.m. Friday.
His wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, died in April at the age of 92.
A World War II hero, Bush also served as a congressman from Texas, the director of the CIA, and vice president for Ronald Reagan.
He was also the only U.S. president besides John Adams to have a son who also became president - George W. Bush, who served from 2001 to 2009.
The 41st president was a large contributor to charities, raising hundreds of millions of dollars. He was a lifetime member of the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center Board of Visitors and served as chairman of the board from 2002 to 2003.
He and his wife served as honorary co-chairs of C-Change, a coalition of cancer organizations.
He also served from 2006 to 2008 as chairman of the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia and received the Liberty Medal from that organization in September 2006.
He took an active role in the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum, as well as the George Bush School of Public Service, both of which are located on the campus of Texas A&M University.
Bush teamed with former President Bill Clinton to raise funds and assist in the relief efforts following the catastrophic tsunami in Southeast Asia and Hurricane Katrina in the Gulf Coast states.
After Hurricane Ike caused damage to the Gulf states again in September 2008, Bush once again joined with Clinton to aid in the reconstruction of the Gulf Coast infrastructure.
"Some see leadership as high drama and the sound of trumpets calling, and sometimes it is that," Bush said at his inaugural address on Jan. 20, 1989. "But I see history as a book with many pages, and each day we fill a page with acts of hopefulness and meaning."
Bush suffered from many health issues within the past few years.
He had been taken to a hospital in Maine on Sunday, May 27, after he experienced low blood pressure and fatigue. He remained hospitalized through Memorial Day, causing him to miss the Memorial Day parade in Kennebunkport, ME, that he traditionally attended.
He tweeted that he regretted missing the event, and that he was "forever grateful not only to those patriots who made the ultimate sacrifice for our Nation - but also the Gold Star families whose heritage is imbued with their honor and heroism."
Bush typically spent his summers in Maine. He'd arrived in the state on May 20, not long after being hospitalized in Texas.
On April 22, 2018, just one day after Barbara Bush's funeral, the former president was hospitalized after contracting an infection. He battled through the infection in the ICU at Houston Methodist Hospital, and was discharged from the hospital on May 4.
The president spent a month in Houston Methodist Hospital due to bronchitis at the end of 2012.
He was hospitalized for two weeks in January 2017 with pneumonia and spent some time in intensive care. He battled pneumonia again months later in April and was treated at Methodist Hospital.
However, he continued to make public appearances, including the dedication of his son’s presidential library in April 2013 and tossing the coin at the 2017 Super Bowl.
George Herbert Walker Bush was born on June 12, 1924, in Milton, MA.
On his 18th birthday, he enlisted in the U.S. Armed Forces and became the youngest pilot to receive his wings.
He flew more than 50 combat missions during World War II until he was shot down over the island of Chi Chi Jima and rescued. Bush was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for his bravery in action.
In 1945, George H.W. Bush married Barbara Pierce and then attended Yale University, where he was captain of the baseball team and graduated Phi Beta Kappa in 1948 with his degree in economics.
He and his wife moved to Texas and began making their way into the oil business.
Bush’s career in politics and public service began in 1963 when he was elected chairman of the Harris County, TX, Republican Party. In 1966, he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives from Texas' 7th district and served two terms.
Bush served as vice president from 1981 to 1989 under Ronald Reagan. He also held many senior-level positions, including U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Chairman of the Republican National Committee, Chief of the U.S. Liaison Office in China, and Director of Central Intelligence.
Bush was sworn into office in January 1989 and served until January 1993.
Some notable occurrences during his term in office included the end of the Cold War, when the threat of nuclear war was drastically reduced. The Soviet Union ceased to exist, the Berlin Wall fell and Germany was reunified with Eastern Europe.
Bush was the first sitting vice president to ascend to the presidency since 1837.
Among the laws President Bush signed into effect was the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Clean Air Act, a landmark environmental law. He also fought for and negotiated the North American Free Trade Agreement, which was later signed into a law.
George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush are survived by five children, 17 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Their oldest son, George W. Bush, was the 43rd president. Their son Jeb was governor of Florida from 1999 to 2007.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.