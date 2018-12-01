Gamecocks wrap up regular season vs. Akron

“It’s interesting how things work sometimes, how the Good Lord works in mysterious ways,” Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp said. “Next year we have two open days. We practiced that this year, because of the hurricane. We had an open date, then played Vanderbilt, then had our normal open date that had already been scheduled. Next year we have five games, and then an open date, then we play Georgia, then we play six and have an open date, then play Clemson. So, we have been able to go through that process now. We understand that. The guys will tell you; I like to be able to practice things, regardless of whether it’s situational football. Our goal is to go to Atlanta, and if you go to Atlanta, you will be practicing at this time next year. We need to get used to practicing this week.”