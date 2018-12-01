Dutch Fork HS assistant principal gets $20,000 bond for drug charges

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - New details tonight on the Dutch Fork High School Assistant principal who was yesterday on multiple drug charges after police searched his home. Floyd White had his bond hearing this afternoon, and the judge ended up setting bond at $20,000.
Floyd White was supported by his family today during that hearing and seemed to be in surprisingly high spirits considering the charges that he’s facing.
29-year-old White was arrested Thursday when narcotics detectives say they received a tip that he was in possession of drugs. They searched his home, and now White is facing charges of intent to distribute marijuana and cocaine, and possession of Adderall and Xanax.
But some viewers have spoken highly of White on our WISTV Facebook page. Some folks who say they know White made comments saying he has been “a great role model” and is a “great person who truly loves education.”
While there’s no evidence yet that White was distributing drugs on school grounds, he has been put on administrative leave.
