4-year-old boy found safe less than 100 yards from home

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A 4-year-old boy reported missing from his south Charlotte home early Friday morning has been found safe.
Justin Villeda Idiarte was reported missing around 12:50 a.m. from his apartment, located in the 6600 block of Montcrest Drive around 12:50 a.m.
Police say Idiarte was found at an apartment less than 100 yards from his home. This is “wonderful news” and “a good day” Charlotte police said, thanking everyone who helped in the search.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say Idiarte’s mom and other household members were asleep in the apartment when the mom heard the boy get up to use the restroom. The mom dozed off and woke up a short time later to find Idiarte missing. Household members started searching for the boy before contacting police.
Idiarte does not speak English but he does recognize his name. “We’re continuing to ramp up our efforts to find this young man," CMPD said in an early Friday morning press conference. Bloodhounds and helicopter assistance were used in the search for Idiarte. Officers also searched a body of water near the Emerald Bay Apartments.
“The weather is quite cold, we’re concerned about that,” CMPD said. Police later expanded the search to a 2-mile radius around the apartments as they knocked on doors and made phone calls, asking if anyone had seen the missing boy.
CMPD held a press conference in Spanish around 8 a.m. in hopes of communicating with as many community members as possible.
Idiarte was found around 9 a.m. and is being reunited with his mother.
