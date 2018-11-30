Weigle steps down as head football coach at RNE

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Richland Northeast is now in search of a head football coach.
Bennett Weigle announced that he will not return to the Cavaliers sideline next season. Weigle was hired in 2017 to lead the RNE program. Under his leadership, the Cavs were 4-16 overall.
“Northeast has been my home for the past 10 years and I am thankful for the memories made,” Weigle said in a statement on Twitter. “We’ve had our share of difficult seasons, but we have also been blessed to have had some success as well. This program was on solid footing when I took over and I have no doubt that it’s on solid footing now. A foundation of hard work and discipline has been laid.”
Before taking the head coaching position, Weigle served as the team’s defensive coordinator for two seasons and the Cavs’ defensive backs coach dating back to 2008.
