WATCH LIVE: AG Wilson to announce major State Grand Jury indictments and arrests

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Attorney General Alan Wilson will hold a news conference Friday at 2:30 to announce major State Grand Jury indictments and arrests in a case with statewide significance.
The indictments are sealed until Friday but will be available at the news conference and after the news conference online at www.scag.gov.
In attendance will be Attorney General Wilson, Corrections Director Bryan Stirling, Richland Co. Sheriff Leon Lott, 8th Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo, Laurens Co. Sheriff Don Reynolds, and SLED Asst. Chief Paul “Cricket” Grant.
You can watch the live press conference in the above video player, by clicking here or on the WIS Facebook page beginning at 2:30 p.m.
Check back for more updates.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.