SLED assisting US Marshals in search for wanted fugitive

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The State Law Enforcement Division confirmed that they are assisting U.S. Marshals in the search of a wanted fugitive in the area of Fish Hatchery Road.
The fugitive is wanted in Orangeburg County.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is also assisting SLED in the search for the fugitive.
Law enforcement is in the area in vehicles and helicopters in the area.
Details are very limited at this time; please check back for more updates.
