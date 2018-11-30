Remains of 3 troops killed in Afghanistan return to US

Vice President Mike Pence, right, pauses in prayer with members of an official party in front of transfer cases containing the remains of U.S. Army Capt. Andrew P. Ross and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan J. Elchin, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. According to the Department of Defense, Ross, 29, of Lexington, Va., and Elchin, 25, of Hookstown, Pa., were killed Nov. 27, 2018, by a roadside bomb in Andar, Ghazni Province, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (AP)