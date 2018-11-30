Orangeburg man arrested after shooting juvenile at apartment complex

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - Deputies in Orangeburg County have taken Devorio Jamison into custody after shooting a juvenile this past weekend.
According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Witnesses heard several gunshots fired on Judicial Circle inside the Roosevelt Gardens apartment complex. Four residents reported their vehicle was shot. Investigators later found a fifth damaged vehicle and 15 shell casings in the area.
The child who was shot was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries after suffering a gunshot wound in the arm.
“This shooting came just days after we committed the manpower and resources for a four-day crime suppression effort in Roosevelt Gardens,” he said. “If these individuals thought we were through, they have another thing coming.”
Days before this shooting, OCSO arrested five people on charges including unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana, loitering, and other traffic violations.
Jamison, 26, was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. His bond was set at $30,000.
