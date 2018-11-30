Midlands food pantry in danger of shutting down because of mounting bills

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - God’s Storehouse is a pantry that has served folks in need on the northeast side of Columbia for decades.
But, if they can’t pay the bills for this month, their doors will have to close. Smifeccia Tynes, the woman who runs God’s Storehouse, is worried that they may have to shut down. She said the pantry is a non-profit, and the bills they have to pay for this building have gotten overwhelming.
Volunteers here said, they walk by faith, and spirits are high, but funds are at an all-time low.
“I’m having a sale Saturday to pay the bills for this month,” Tynes said. “To pay the mortgage, the light bill, the water bill, the phone bill. We are just like our clients, just like the people that we serve.”
Tynes and her crew of volunteers make use of all the donations they receive, handing out goods to those who need it most.
“She’s a blessing in disguise," said one man who lives near the pantry. "That’s God’s gift to her.”
Even when God’s Storehouse isn’t “officially” open, Tynes is there making sure that the community is fed.
“I’ve got people who live under a tree," she said. "I’ve got people who are living in the street and on the street. Just because we’re not open, that doesn’t mean they don’t need to eat.”
Tynes said it takes about $5,000 a month to keep things running. These days, she and other volunteers have had to make payments out of their own pockets to get by when problems arise.
While times have been tough before, Tynes said the struggle to stay open has never been so difficult.
However, Tynes said she and her team will keep pushing on with the faith of a mustard seed.
“I feel like this is what God has for us to do,” she said. “We’re supposed to take care of everyone.”
Tynes will be hosting a clothing sale this weekend to help pay for those utility bills. She’s planning to hand out bags, and charging people $10 for whatever clothing they can fit inside.
They’re still looking for monetary donations towards those bills, and volunteers.
