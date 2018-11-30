Man wanted by CPD for indecent exposure

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department Special Victims Unit needs your help find a man wanted for exposing himself to two women a little over a week ago.
Authorities said a white male exposed himself to two women near the 2600 block of Wheat Street just before 7:30 a.m. on November 20.
Officials believe the man was possibly sitting in a 2011-14 Hyundai Elantra at the time of the incident. Police were notified about the incident shortly after it happened. Officers search the area, but they could not find him.
If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
