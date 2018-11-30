Graduation rates decline in SC schools, new report card shows

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Education and Education Oversight Committee released school and district report cards on Thursday, showing some good and bad news concerning how our students are doing in the classrooms.
The 2018 report cards reflect school and district performance during the 2017-2018 school year and contain overall school ratings for the first time since 2014. Problems with several calculations caused the state to delay the release of the school report cards from November 15 to November 29, officials said.
According to the recently released state school report card, 70 percent of schools were either given an average, above average, good or excellent grade. The most important take away from the report is that graduation rates have gotten worse statewide.
For example, Lexington District 2 saw the biggest drop at about 77 percent, which is down from about 87 percent last year.
“The report cards unveiled today are the culmination of many years of South Carolina’s hard work to design a rigorous accountability system that uses multiple measures to show the public the overall performance of our schools and districts,” State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said. “I encourage students, parents, and school communities to take an in-depth look and celebrate their successes and collaborate on areas where we need to improve.”
At a news conference on Thursday, State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said this report should be a motivator for parents.
