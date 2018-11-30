Former Sumter County school official to appear in court for embezzling thousands of dollars

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - A former Sumter County School District official will appear before a judge after she’s been accused of embezzling thousands of dollars.
Libby Dubose was indicted on charges of embezzlement and misconduct in office by a state grand jury two weeks ago.
The indictment states that while she was serving as the Early Childhood Director for the school district, she bought various items with public money and converted least $10,000 worth of those purchases for personal use.
Dubose will be in a Sumter County court for a bond hearing sometime Friday.
