Elderly couple, friend die in Aiken mobile home fire

AIKEN, SC (WIS) - And elderly couple and their friend died in a mobile home fire in Aiken on Thursday.
The incident happened on Schley St. in Warrenville, SC and the three people inside the home died, according to the coroner. Two were pronounced dead at the scene and one was transported to a hospital where he died at 9:49 p.m.
The Aiken County Coroner identified 80-year-old Mavis Willard, her husband 67-year-old John Willard, and 69-year-old Marvin Kirby who was a friend of the couple and resident of the mobile home.
The SLED Arson Team is investigating the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday in Newberry, SC.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.