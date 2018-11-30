CPD: Man broke into home, made sexual demands to victim before running away

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department announced the arrest of a man accused of breaking into a Bailey Street home and attempting to sexually assault the female resident.
Kaleel Rashad McCown, 23, has been charged with assault with first-degree intent to commit criminal sexual conduct, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, and kidnapping.
Around 12:30 a.m. Friday, McCown allegedly forced his way into the victim’s Bailey Street home. When he was inside, McCown allegedly hindered her from leaving the apartment and made sexual demands. When she didn’t comply, McCown allegedly hit her in the face.
In an effort to help her, a nearby male acquaintance heard the victim struggling and broke a window to the apartment and injured his hand. The suspect ran from the scene but was found a short time later in another Bailey Street residence and was arrested.
The victims were treated and released from a local hospital. Meanwhile, McCown was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
